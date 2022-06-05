Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,000.75.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CABGY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,103.00 to 1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Carlsberg A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
