CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.51 Million

Brokerages expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) to announce $20.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.21 million to $22.71 million. CatchMark Timber Trust posted sales of $31.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $84.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $86.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.26 million, with estimates ranging from $85.95 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

CTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.