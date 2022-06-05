Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $68.49 on Friday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 214.03 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Celsius by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,034,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Celsius by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

