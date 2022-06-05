Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -5.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.90. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.46 and a 12-month high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.45%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.