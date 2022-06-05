ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.87 Million

Brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.07 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $17.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $78.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $81.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $98.82 million, with estimates ranging from $97.95 million to $99.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. The business had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 51.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 43,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.78.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

