Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.29.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after buying an additional 74,047 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $210.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

