City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.05.

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $6.07 on Friday. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

