City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. City Office REIT has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.