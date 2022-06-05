Clear Secure (YOU) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) is one of 407 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Clear Secure to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Clear Secure alerts:

62.3% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Clear Secure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clear Secure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure -15.79% -8.30% -5.34% Clear Secure Competitors -30.70% -64.68% -8.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clear Secure and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 4 2 0 2.33 Clear Secure Competitors 2904 13836 25075 694 2.55

Clear Secure currently has a consensus price target of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.45%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 56.00%. Given Clear Secure’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Secure has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clear Secure and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $253.95 million -$36.08 million -45.30 Clear Secure Competitors $1.74 billion $274.48 million -44,128.57

Clear Secure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clear Secure. Clear Secure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Clear Secure (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc. provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device. In addition, the company provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.