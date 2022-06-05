CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) versus FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Head to Head Contrast

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CNA Financial alerts:

99.0% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CNA Financial and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 10.09% 9.47% 1.76% FG Financial Group N/A -72.86% -22.84%

Risk and Volatility

CNA Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNA Financial and FG Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $11.91 billion 1.04 $1.20 billion $4.42 10.38 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 2.39 -$8.51 million ($2.53) -1.10

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CNA Financial and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CNA Financial beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNA Financial (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. In addition, the company offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures, such as property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, and surety. It markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.