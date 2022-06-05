CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) versus NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Head to Head Contrast

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CNA Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

99.0% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CNA Financial and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 10.09% 9.47% 1.76% NI 0.21% 0.19% 0.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNA Financial and NI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $11.91 billion 1.04 $1.20 billion $4.42 10.38 NI $323.97 million 1.15 $8.42 million $0.04 437.11

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NI. CNA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CNA Financial and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CNA Financial beats NI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. In addition, the company offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures, such as property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, and surety. It markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

NI Company Profile (Get Rating)

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

