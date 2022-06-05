Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $55.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $6,364,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 105,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. 126,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $737.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

