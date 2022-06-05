Comparing Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) & ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $510,000.00 242.22 -$12.95 million N/A N/A ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 8.60 -$31.32 million ($0.55) -0.67

Anixa Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anixa Biosciences and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Anixa Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.29%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,611.71%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -41.54% -39.80% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.72% -37.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats Anixa Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anixa Biosciences (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a preventative vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. It has a collaboration agreement with MolGenie GmbH to discover and develop anti-viral drug candidates against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

