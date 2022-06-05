Comparing Enovix (ENVX) and The Competition

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enovix to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s rivals have a beta of 0.36, suggesting that their average share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.85% -4.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 668 989 35 2.50

Enovix currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.82%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 63.95%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enovix and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -12.14 Enovix Competitors $672.47 million $19.67 million 2.88

Enovix’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enovix rivals beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.