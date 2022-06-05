Comparing Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 7 1 2.73

Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $4.31, suggesting a potential upside of 59.72%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $52.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Volatility & Risk

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 3.90 $10.53 million $0.24 11.25 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 9.59 $534.09 million $2.20 21.41

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 125.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 25.54% 8.24% 1.02% Gaming and Leisure Properties 42.79% 16.86% 5.27%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Lument Finance Trust on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.