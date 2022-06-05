Comparing MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) & Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get MDxHealth alerts:

This table compares MDxHealth and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Invitae -148.62% -24.48% -14.35%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MDxHealth and Invitae, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Invitae 1 3 3 0 2.29

MDxHealth presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 89.07%. Invitae has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 570.53%. Given Invitae’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invitae is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invitae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and Invitae’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $22.24 million 5.69 N/A N/A N/A Invitae $460.45 million 1.50 -$379.01 million ($3.25) -0.93

MDxHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitae.

Summary

MDxHealth beats Invitae on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About Invitae (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services. It serves patients, healthcare providers, biopharma companies, and other partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.