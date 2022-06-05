Comparing Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) & Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Morphic and Sage Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sage Therapeutics 0 11 6 0 2.35

Morphic currently has a consensus target price of $74.40, indicating a potential upside of 212.87%. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $57.76, indicating a potential upside of 56.42%. Given Morphic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Morphic is more favorable than Sage Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Morphic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Sage Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Morphic has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sage Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Morphic and Sage Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic -559.19% -31.37% -24.86% Sage Therapeutics -7,676.91% -27.23% -25.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morphic and Sage Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic $19.79 million 45.99 -$95.54 million ($2.88) -8.26 Sage Therapeutics $6.31 million 345.71 -$457.89 million ($8.23) -4.49

Morphic has higher revenue and earnings than Sage Therapeutics. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sage Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Morphic beats Sage Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morphic (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases. The company is also developing avß6 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and avß8 to treat solid tumors, as well as various other products. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a research collaboration with Engitix Ltd for the identification of Morphic integrin technology amenable targets in fibrostenotic IBD; a collaboration agreement with Schrödinger, LLC for integrin targets; and a license agreement with Children's Medical Center Corporation to develop and commercialize products worldwide for any therapeutic or diagnostic use in humans and veterinary applications. It also has collaboration agreements with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover or develop integrin-based therapeutics. Morphic Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases. In addition, its product pipeline comprises SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of zuranolone in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; and a collaboration and license agreement with Biogen MA Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize SAGE-217 and SAGE-324 products. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

