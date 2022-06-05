Comparing Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) & OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexters has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Nexters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Nexters’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 16.05 $387.15 million $4.37 32.90 Nexters $434.09 million 2.89 -$117.44 million N/A N/A

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Profitability

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. 48.57% 15.58% 14.20% Nexters N/A N/A -44.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Nexters on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nexters (Get Rating)

Nexters IncNexters Inc. operates as a game development company worldwide. It develops mobile, web, and social games. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

