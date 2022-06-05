Comparing Rover Group (ROVR) & Its Competitors

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rover Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million -$64.05 million -4.66 Rover Group Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 23.77

Rover Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% Rover Group Competitors -24.25% 340.80% -3.81%

Volatility & Risk

Rover Group has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rover Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rover Group Competitors 271 1025 1551 85 2.49

Rover Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 78.99%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 27.07%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rover Group peers beat Rover Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

