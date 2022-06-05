Comparing Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) & Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Snowflake and Datasea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 2 7 22 0 2.65 Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00

Snowflake currently has a consensus target price of $220.89, suggesting a potential upside of 70.15%. Given Snowflake’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Datasea.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of Snowflake shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Snowflake shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Datasea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -45.48% -12.66% -10.09% Datasea -36.74% -153.88% -65.92%

Volatility and Risk

Snowflake has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snowflake and Datasea’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $1.22 billion 33.49 -$679.95 million ($2.11) -61.53 Datasea $170,000.00 240.44 -$4.65 million ($0.26) -6.46

Datasea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snowflake. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datasea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

Datasea Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

