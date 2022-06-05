Comparing Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Versus Systems and PropertyGuru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 PropertyGuru 0 1 0 0 2.00

Versus Systems currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 259.02%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than PropertyGuru.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and PropertyGuru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -1,009.81% -67.10% -51.98% PropertyGuru N/A -276.36% -76.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and PropertyGuru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $770,000.00 11.09 -$17.85 million ($0.70) -0.99 PropertyGuru $75.96 million 12.65 -$17.05 million N/A N/A

PropertyGuru has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Versus Systems beats PropertyGuru on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About PropertyGuru (Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

