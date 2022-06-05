Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.11.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.
