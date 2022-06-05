Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 42.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

