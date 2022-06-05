Contrasting 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) and Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

11.9% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.7% of Learning Tree International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Learning Tree International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -65.59% -119.59% -55.98% Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Learning Tree International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.29 -$226.27 million ($4.64) -0.44 Learning Tree International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Learning Tree International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Learning Tree International has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 17 Education & Technology Group and Learning Tree International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 2 0 0 0 1.00 Learning Tree International 0 0 0 0 N/A

17 Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 488.24%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Learning Tree International.

Summary

Learning Tree International beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Learning Tree International (Get Rating)

Learning Tree International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development. The company also provides courses through its proprietary live online learning platform, Learning Tree AnyWare that allow individuals at any location to participate online in instructor-led classes conducted live in its Education Centers, at customer locations, or at other facilities; and workforce optimization solutions to support an IT organization's life-cycle of workforce development needs. As of September 29, 2018, its library of instructor-led courses comprised 299 instructor-led course titles, including 181 multi-day IT course titles, 82 multi-day management course titles, and 36 one-day course titles. The company markets and sells its course offerings through direct and electronic mail, telemarketing, and field sales channels. It serves national and multinational companies, government organizations, and small and medium-size companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Learning Tree International, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Kevin Ross Gruneich Legacy Trust.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.