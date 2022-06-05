Contrasting Alpha Teknova (TKNO) & Its Rivals

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alpha Teknova to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Teknova and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alpha Teknova Competitors 260 791 1253 40 2.46

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 237.87%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 90.20%. Given Alpha Teknova’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -37.59% -10.15% -8.46% Alpha Teknova Competitors -2,192.62% -1,216.29% -29.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Teknova and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million -$9.80 million -8.34 Alpha Teknova Competitors $409.34 million $33.17 million -88.75

Alpha Teknova’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova. Alpha Teknova is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

