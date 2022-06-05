Contrasting PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) & Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innodata has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.5% of PropertyGuru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru and Innodata’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $75.96 million 12.65 -$17.05 million N/A N/A Innodata $69.75 million 2.48 -$1.67 million ($0.17) -37.41

Innodata has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PropertyGuru.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PropertyGuru and Innodata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 0 0 2.00 Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and Innodata’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru N/A -276.36% -76.51% Innodata -6.52% -16.73% -8.36%

Summary

Innodata beats PropertyGuru on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PropertyGuru Company Profile (Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Innodata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents. This segment provides a range of data engineering support services, including data annotation, data transformation, data transformation, data curation, data hygiene, data consolidation, data compliance, and master data management. The Synodex segment offers an industry platform that transforms medical records into useable digital data with its proprietary data models or client data models. The Agility segment provides an industry platform that provides marketing communications and public relations professionals to target and distribute content to journalists and social media influencers; and to monitor and analyze global news channels, such as print, web, radio, and TV, as well as social media channels. It serves banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retailing, and information/media sectors through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. The company was formerly known as Innodata Isogen, Inc. and changed its name to Innodata Inc. in June 2012. Innodata Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

