Contrasting Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 19.18 -$8.77 million N/A N/A Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I N/A N/A -$2.44 million N/A N/A

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sintx Technologies and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 480.90%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,417.51% -49.31% -39.07% Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I N/A N/A -3.51%

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies (Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (Get Rating)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

