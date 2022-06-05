Contrasting UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) & Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomo Technologies and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomo Technologies N/A N/A N/A UiPath -42.95% -18.42% -14.22%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Otonomo Technologies and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomo Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 UiPath 2 5 12 0 2.53

Otonomo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.34%. UiPath has a consensus target price of $35.21, indicating a potential upside of 86.00%. Given Otonomo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Otonomo Technologies is more favorable than UiPath.

Volatility and Risk

Otonomo Technologies has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UiPath has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Otonomo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of UiPath shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otonomo Technologies and UiPath’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomo Technologies $1.72 million 101.30 -$30.93 million N/A N/A UiPath $892.25 million 11.50 -$525.59 million ($0.77) -24.58

Otonomo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath.

Summary

Otonomo Technologies beats UiPath on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomo Technologies (Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs. Its data is used for various services, such as preventative maintenance, EV management, emergency services, on-demand fueling, insurance, and smart cities. The company collects vehicle-specific and aggregated data from vehicle data providers, such as vehicle manufacturers, vehicle fleet operators, and telematics service providers, as well as licenses software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

