CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CRH by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.2266 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

