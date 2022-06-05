Critical Analysis: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) versus Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

This table compares Norwood Financial and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $79.39 million 2.71 $24.92 million $3.23 8.14 Southside Bancshares $265.32 million 4.84 $113.40 million $3.20 12.49

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Norwood Financial and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $39.91, suggesting a potential downside of 0.15%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 32.80% 13.33% 1.29% Southside Bancshares 39.70% 12.09% 1.46%

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Norwood Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Norwood Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Norwood Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as thirty-one automated teller machines. Norwood Financial Corp. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 56 banking facilities and 73 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.