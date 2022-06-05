Critical Comparison: Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) versus Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 4 4 0 2.33 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.00%. Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 391.80%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and Volcon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 17.60 -$43.33 million ($0.38) -14.11 Volcon $450,000.00 65.64 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Volcon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lion Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -33.87% -10.19% -5.74% Volcon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Volcon beats Lion Electric on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Volcon (Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

