Critical Contrast: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) versus Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 5.85 -$36.34 million N/A N/A Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 3.25 $11.42 million N/A N/A

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.01%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp -59.96% -9.33% -1.66% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 full-service branch offices located in northern New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.