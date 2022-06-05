Critical Contrast: Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 13.58% -82.08% 13.02% Greenpro Capital -359.80% -53.78% -43.38%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Playtika and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 7 0 2.78 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 71.27%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Playtika and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.58 billion 2.31 $308.50 million $0.87 16.64 Greenpro Capital $2.95 million 8.40 -$14.35 million ($0.12) -2.63

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Playtika has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Playtika beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Uk Ii Limited.

About Greenpro Capital (Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

