Critical Contrast: Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) versus Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Masimo and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo 17.91% 15.46% 12.78% Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18%

92.0% of Masimo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Masimo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Masimo and Hyperfine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo $1.24 billion 6.27 $229.65 million $3.87 36.18 Hyperfine $1.50 million 129.88 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Volatility and Risk

Masimo has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Masimo and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo 0 3 3 0 2.50 Hyperfine 0 0 2 0 3.00

Masimo currently has a consensus target price of $179.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.29%. Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 170.76%. Given Hyperfine’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Masimo.

Summary

Masimo beats Hyperfine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. It offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. It offers connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. It provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, long-term care facilities, physician offices, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Hyperfine (Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

