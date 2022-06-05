Critical Review: Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) & NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Dassault Systèmes pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. NetEase pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dassault Systèmes pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NetEase pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and NetEase’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.75 billion 9.70 $915.25 million $0.77 54.14 NetEase $13.75 billion 4.88 $2.73 billion $3.93 26.05

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Dassault Systèmes. NetEase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 17.19% 18.82% 8.25% NetEase 18.56% 18.63% 11.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dassault Systèmes and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 3 6 5 0 2.14 NetEase 0 0 7 0 3.00

Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.73%. NetEase has a consensus target price of $128.43, suggesting a potential upside of 25.43%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Summary

NetEase beats Dassault Systèmes on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systèmes (Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. The company also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. Further, the company provides consulting, deployment, outcome based, and training services. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services sectors through distributors and resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc. provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Cloud Pen; online courses; interactive learning apps; and enterprise services, such as Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that helps third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to access its optical character recognition capability and neural machine translation engine. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products, including consumer electronics, food, apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; NetEase Media, an internet media platform; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

