Critical Review: DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) & Its Peers

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the "Data processing & preparation" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare DoubleDown Interactive to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DoubleDown Interactive and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 DoubleDown Interactive Competitors 786 3372 5074 107 2.48

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.10%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million $78.11 million 7.38 DoubleDown Interactive Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -30.06

DoubleDown Interactive’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 21.96% 9.29% 8.22% DoubleDown Interactive Competitors -37.86% -1,407.65% -6.41%

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

