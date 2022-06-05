Critical Review: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) versus Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) and Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.77% -2.96% Model N -13.60% -7.58% -2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and Model N’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.53 -$24.95 million ($1.31) -2.38 Model N $193.45 million 4.71 -$29.74 million ($0.78) -31.74

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Model N. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Taboola.com and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Model N 0 0 4 0 3.00

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 234.54%. Model N has a consensus target price of $36.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.63%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Model N.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Model N on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims. In addition, the company offers implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

