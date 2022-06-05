Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) vs. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Critical Review

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust 34.18% 5.34% 2.84%

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust $250.25 million 20.99 $44.59 million $0.71 33.45

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67 Independence Realty Trust 0 2 10 0 2.83

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.47, suggesting a potential upside of 45.86%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $27.58, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.4% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.