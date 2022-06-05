Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

CRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Cronos Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$3.59 and a 1 year high of C$11.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.66. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 25.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

