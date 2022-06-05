CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) vs. TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Financial Review

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and TaskUs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.05 billion 1.93 $72.33 million $1.83 34.00 TaskUs $760.70 million 3.18 -$58.70 million ($0.75) -33.16

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than TaskUs. TaskUs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CSG Systems International and TaskUs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 0 2 0 3.00 TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89

TaskUs has a consensus target price of $51.38, indicating a potential upside of 106.57%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than CSG Systems International.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 5.56% 20.67% 6.72% TaskUs -7.51% 19.14% 8.96%

Summary

CSG Systems International beats TaskUs on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

