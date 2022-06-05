Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Culp alerts:

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Culp has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Culp will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Culp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.