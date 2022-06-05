Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.17). Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 490.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

