Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €51.00 ($54.84) to €34.00 ($36.56) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($96.77) to €80.00 ($86.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($86.02) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $34.79 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $156.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

