Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after buying an additional 959,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,736,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after buying an additional 799,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 676,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after buying an additional 549,985 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 344.79%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 432.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.