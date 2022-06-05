DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $12,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

