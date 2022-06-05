Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($69.89) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($68.45) to €52.00 ($55.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($76.34) to €50.50 ($54.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.69. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.4316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

