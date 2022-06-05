DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.