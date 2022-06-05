DLocal (DLO) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) is one of 227 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DLocal to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get DLocal alerts:

This table compares DLocal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 29.95% 32.37% 15.33% DLocal Competitors -17.66% -12.88% -7.61%

93.3% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DLocal and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million $77.88 million 105.68 DLocal Competitors $3.42 billion $350.09 million 16.72

DLocal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DLocal. DLocal is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DLocal and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 3 7 0 2.70 DLocal Competitors 1414 6918 12253 348 2.55

DLocal presently has a consensus price target of $44.60, indicating a potential upside of 50.73%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.95%. Given DLocal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

DLocal beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

DLocal Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.