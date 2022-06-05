Douglas Powrie Sells 37,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Douglas Powrie sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.36, for a total transaction of C$1,974,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$533,600.

Shares of TECK.A traded down C$1.10 on Friday, hitting C$56.50. 1,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$440.70 million and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.91. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$28.70 and a 1 year high of C$62.75.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.