DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DTM stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

